Ethiopian Environmental Authority Signs MOU for Building Green HQs and Laboratory Building

Addis Ababa, — - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for designing, consulting, and building consulting a green headquarters and a laboratory for the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority.

The Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, Ethiopian Engineering Corporation, and the Construction Management Institute signed the agreement.

The green headquarters and laboratory is expected to enhance the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority's monitoring, research, and regulatory opportunities, which are vital for environmental sustainability in the country.

The headquarters will also create a modern working environment for the expanding team and improve collaboration in tackling environmental issues.

The advanced laboratory facilities would boost the authority's capacity to perform environmental analyses, monitor pollution, evaluate development impacts, and provide essential scientific data for policymaking.

Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority Director-General Lellise Neme said the green headquarters and laboratory will help the authority attain its goals.

On his part, Ethiopian Engineering Corporation CEO, Shimelis Eshetu, confirmed that the corporation will utilize its experience in large infrastructure projects for building the headquarters.

Construction Management Institute Director-General, Tamrat Mulu, stated that the institute will play a vital role in ensuring the efficient and effective execution of the project.

The MoU details the responsibilities of the 3 organizations as they plan and implement the project, which aligns with Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable development and resource management.