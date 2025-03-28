Central Africa: Museveni, UN Special Envoy On Great Lakes Discuss War in Eastern DRC

The United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region H.E Huang Xia yesterday paid a courtesy call to President Museveni at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, the President and the UN Envoy discussed a number of regional issues which included among others the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) summit.

President Museveni agreed to host the ROM summit slated for May 2025, adding that the exact date would be communicated in the due course.

The last summit was hosted by President Évariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi and the current Chair of ROM.

The ROM summit will discuss a number of issues in the region.

Eastern DRC

The conflict in eastern DRC has in recent months escalated as M23, a rebel group by former Congolese soldiers, mainly from the Tutsi ethnic group battle with government forces.

There has been a rapid advance by the rebels that have since January captured Goma, the capital of the mineral-rich North Kivu province and Bukavu, the capital of neighbouring South Kivu.

They have also seized other locations including Masisi, Rutshuru and Katale.

M23 has also threatened to continue their offensive to the capital, Kinshasa.

At least 7,000 people are said to have been killed during the fighting in eastern Congo while thousands of others have been displaced and fled to neighbouring countries, mainly Uganda.