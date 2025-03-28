Zimbabwe: Mining Firm Empowers Locals

27 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

Kamativi Mining Company (KMC) has launched an ambitious skills transfer programme aimed at equipping locals with critical expertise to drive economic growth and foster sustainable development.

At the heart of this initiative is Webster Masauso, a Kamativi community member who initially joined KMC as a driver but had a deep passion for rigs.

Recognising his potential, KMC provided him with training in rig operation and maintenance.

Today, Webster not only operates the rigs with precision but also maintains them, a skill few possess. His journey, however, doesn't stop there.

Webster has taken on a mentorship role, teaching his peers the intricacies of rig operation and maintenance. His story is a testament to KMC's commitment to empowering locals and fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing.

"I am grateful to KMC for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to pursue my passion," he said.

"I am proud to share my skills with others and contribute to the growth and development of our community."

KMC's Mining Department Manager, Mr Xi Xuebing, said Webster's story reflects the company's long-term vision.

"At KMC, we believe in empowering locals with skills and knowledge for sustainable development. Our technology transfer and capacity-building initiatives ensure a lasting legacy in communities we serve," he said.

