Zimbabwe: Mash Central Leads in Tobacco Growing

At least 132 446 growers have registered for tobacco for the 2024/25 season with Mashonaland Central topping the list.

According to the latest Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) statics, the number of registered growers has declined by 2 percent compared to 135 442 who had registered by the same period last year.

Mashonaland Central has the highest number of growers with 47 622 having registered with TIMB by March 21.

Mashonaland West is on the second position with 45 787 registered while Manicaland has 21 027 followed by Mashonaland East with 17 561 growers.

Midlands has 185 while Masvingo has 101 registered growers.

Matabeleland province registered the highest increase in the number of registered growers during the 2024/25 season.

Last year during the corresponding period, Matabeleland had two growers but this year 153 growers registered with the TIMB.

According to the statistics, communal farmers continue to dominate the industry with 72 889 having registered while A1 farmers are 44 414. The small scale sector has 6 892 farmers, and A2 8 251 registered growers.

Tobacco production has been on the increase with the bulk of the crop being produced under contract farming.

Of the registered growers, 119 515 are contracted. Contract farming has become a viable option for most farmers as they are guaranteed of timely inputs.

Most contractors also have extension officers who are on the ground monitoring the production of their crop and this reduces side marketing.

Some experts have however raised concerns over the increase in contract farming raising fears that the auction system could collapse.

Stakeholders including Government have however come up with measures to ensure the contract system does not collapse.

Others said the increase in contract farming could also pose challenges as the contractors can also connive and offer low prices to farmers.

Zimbabwe is among the top five major producers of flue cured tobacco globally and the leaf is popular because of its flavour.

Tobacco provides the best economic return per hectare among all major crops.

This income is used as a springboard to develop other farming activities and development of farm infrastructure.

The tobacco value chain employs more than 1,2 million people with up to six million dependants.