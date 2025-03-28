Zimbabwe: Zim's Digital Future Takes Shape

Government is committed to driving innovation for national growth and delivering a beneficial digital economy for all, the Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera has said.

In a speech read on her behalf by the permanent secretary in the Ministry, Dr Beaullar Chirume at the Innovation Week Zimbabwe 2025 and ICT Startup Policy Hackathon held in Harare yesterday, Minister Mavetera said Government is committed to driving innovation for national growth.

"Zimbabwe is undergoing a transformative process, with ICT at its core. Through President Mnangagwa's National Development Strategy 1 and 2, we are laying the groundwork for a future where every Zimbabwean, from Beitbridge to Nyamapanda has access to digital opportunities."

Minister Mavetera said Government was making sustained efforts to improve connectivity, to ensure that 80 percent of Zimbabweans will have access to affordable, high-speed internet by 2030.

"Digital highways are just as critical as physical roads," she said, adding that infrastructure was important in unlocking Zimbabwe's digital potential.

Minister Mavetera also said ICTs have so been game-changers in some sectors of the country's economy.

"In agriculture, AI-driven platforms are connecting farmers to markets, boosting yields and incomes. In healthcare, telemedicine is providing life-saving services remotely, while e-learning platforms are democratising education for youth across the country."

Meanwhile, Minister Mavetera on Tuesday launched a Government-initiated digitalisation and digital skills training programme in Glen View, Harare.

The programme included providing computers to Glen View 1, Glen View 4, and Glen View 9 Primary Schools.

In an interview, Minister Mavetera said it was important to equip young people with digital skills.

"It is not a secret that within the next five to 10 years, all jobs will require digital skills," she said.

"We must ensure that our young people are prepared for the workforce and are connected to job opportunities."

She said Government was committed to rolling out the programme to all corners of Zimbabwe.

"We do not need to leave anyone behind," Minister Mavetera said, adding that the initiative would reach areas like Mbare, Glen View, Gokwe and beyond.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Tawengwa said they were targeting to train more than 150 000 youths in Harare under the programme.

Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera, the aspiring Zanu PF candidate for Glen View South constituency said the initiative was a life-changing opportunity for local youth.

"This is an opportunity we have been waiting for and the young people are so excited," she said.

With the launch of this digital skills initiative, Zimbabwe's push for a digitally inclusive society is gaining momentum, in line with the President's vision of leaving no one behind.