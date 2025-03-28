Zimbabwe: Portfolio Committee Tours Bulawayo

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport has been on a tour of the country meeting stakeholders and getting an appreciation of the situation on the ground.

Yesterday they visited two key drivers of sports tourism in Bulawayo - Khumalo hockey stadium and Queens Sports Club.

Khumalo used to stage international hockey matches, while Queens is the venue for some domestic and international Test, T20 and One Day International cricket.

The committee was told of challenges on the ground which they said were similar and needed attention if sport was to develop using good facilities.

It was also established that local authorities were abdicating their role of providing amenities as a service with many now turned to hot drinking spots at the expense of sport and its growth.

Farai Jere, the chairman of the committee said bureaucracy was to blame for the decay of facilities.

He assured attendees that they would try to have that sorted out as they would also aim at engaging respective responsible authorities.

Social amenities he said should see a multi-sectoral approach where Government departments, local authorities and other organisations step in to assist with amenities.

Jere vowed that bureaucracy should be eliminated in the decision making process of keeping the facilities in good stead.

On their tour, they have discovered that venue managers even have to wait for petty decisions to be made in Harare.

He said it is unfortunate that Government gets 70 percent from the hire of Khumalo Hockey Stadium, leaving Sports Commission with just 30 percent to run the facility.

"We are embarking on a tour countrywide, from Harare we went to Mutare from there to Masvingo and Zvishavane. Let's go out there and see we are on target with vision 2030. What we have seen so far is very sad state of affairs," said Jere.

On the sidelines of the Khumalo tour of the facility, Jere told media that the hockey venue was once one of the best in Africa, far much ahead of some countries' such as Egypt's hence had played host to the All-Africa Games in 1995.

Khumalo Hockey Stadium has also hosted African and World Cup qualifiers contributing to the Bulawayo economy and been used as a springboard by developing players some of whom have played for the national team and won scholarships to study abroad and even play there as professionals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jere challenged Zimbabweans to take care of facilities and not leave everything to Government and responsible authorities.

"Can we do a little bit, there is lack of maintenance of assets, there is no system in place, we do not have a policy, what we doing as a people?" retorted Jere.

He said from the observations made on the tour there was need for local government to engage with Ministry of Sport and associations on the issue of maintenance of facilities.

He called on Government to allow revenue raised from the facilities to remain there and be used for repairs so that they remain in good state.

"If the Ministry and SRC can get money from these properties they are able to maintain, these are things we have been looking at from a budgetary and policy view," said Jere.

Joseph Tshuma who heads the Local Government and National Housing Portfolio and is also part of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, said he would meet with Jere and have a meeting with local authorities over facilities.

He said it was sad that they were no longer prioritising service provision for residents as there all focused on "beer sales" and were no longer even reachable for children with kids in some sports such as boxing now fighting at pubs.

He said this was defeating the fight against morality.

Today they are expected to tour the proposed Victoria Falls Cricket Stadium and have a look at what Hwange has at its disposal.