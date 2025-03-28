Zimbabwe: Kandoro Launches Comedy School

United Kingdom-based comedian and National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) double winner, King Kandoro, has launched a monthly comedy series in Zimbabwe aimed at nurturing and exposing up-and-coming comedians.

After making a name for himself on the comedy scene, Kandoro--real name Mukudzei Kandoro Majoni--has vowed to give back to the industry by creating a platform for emerging comics to refine their craft.

Dubbed "New School," the series, which begins tomorrow at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre in Harare, will feature new names in comedy.

These include Josh Mukahanana, Mike Chipere, Munya Guramatunhu, David Chimusoro, and Tinotenda Kurwaisimba. However, Kandoro, who started the new initiative, won't be available for this show, according to the hosts.

In an interview, Kandoro expressed his faith in the new crop of comedians and predicted a bright future.

"There are so many young and exciting comics that just need a space to show and hone their talents, which is where 'the New School Comedy Club' comes in to provide a platform where these young guys can focus on their performances without having to worry about paying for venues and hiring equipment.

"They can just focus on bringing a great set. We are going to be doing these shows every last Friday of the month at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre. We will have different line-ups featuring comedians from all over Zimbabwe. Each line-up will always include at least one woman," stressed Kandoro.

He urged comedy lovers to show up in numbers and enjoy a night of laughter.

"They can expect to see stars in the making, raw talent on display. We want Zimbabweans to get used to the idea of monthly comedy shows."

Reflecting on his journey of empowering fresh talent, he emphasisd that he is driven by passion.

"I reached out to some young comics to see if they would be interested, and some reached out when they saw that there was a platform for them. It's very promising; there's a lot of potential. I am very optimistic.

"There is not enough disposable income to go around, but the quality of content has improved. Comedy is in a very exciting space right now. You look at the guys doing digital content and then the guys doing stand-up comedy; it's very alive," he said.

Kandoro also mentioned how social media has boosted their careers.

"Social media makes it easier to reach out to people and stay connected, which helps them understand us more and want to come to the shows," he said.

With the new crop of comedians set to take over, veteran comedian and actor Jasen Mphepo, who has provided space for Kandoro's initiative, shared:

"They (the new crop of comedians) are doing well; every generation has its own. However, there's a need for honing their performance skills."

He urged the current crop to think outside the box and excel compared to the old guard.

"They are innovative and make use of technology, more than the old school generally would have."

He noted that stand-up comedians can realise their potential by fully and correctly utilising social media. "I believe that if used well and there's a display of good workmanship, it can be a disruptive alternative to modern entertainment."

As a veteran actor and producer, Mphepo shared some insights needed by the new school of stand-up comedians to last in the game.

"You need to be consistent. Find new narratives, be innovative, master the art of performance, and put more time into honing your craft," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Mphepo is working on new productions after starting the 2025 season on a high note by hosting and producing refreshing shows. "I will be producing a two-hander, a comedy of some sort," he assured fans.