Zimbabwe: Harare Breathes Easy As Geo Pomona Leads Massive Clean-Up

A massive dumpsite clearance exercise led by Geo Pomona Waste Management has transformed Harare with a record 34 417 tonnes of waste being collected in just 18 days.

The city has been abuzz with activity as refuse trucks and tipper trucks work tirelessly to clear dumpsites.

Clean-up efforts have recently focused on the Kuwadzana, Crowborough, and Warren Park suburbs.

According to official data, Geo Pomona Waste Management conducted 3 876 trips across Harare, collecting between 1 500 and 2 000 tonnes of waste daily.

The highest collection day was February 11, 2025, with 2,004 tonnes gathered in 148 trips.

Residents have welcomed the effective partnership between the City of Harare and Geo Pomona Waste Management.

Warren Park resident Mr Lincoln Dumba applauded the effort.

"These dumpsites had become breeding grounds for diseases. We're grateful to the authorities for finally taking action.

"Our hope is that this becomes the new norm," said Mr Dumba.

In Kuwadzana, Mrs Rudo Chikwada expressed relief: "Children used to play near these rubbish piles, exposing them to infections.

"Now that the area is clean, we feel much safer. This is the Harare we grew up knowing... a clean city."

Mr Simbarashe Ndukwa, a Crowborough resident, emphasised the need for regular garbage collection.

"This clean-up is a good start, but we need consistency.

"If refuse is collected on time, we won't see these dump sites again."

The Government enlisted Geo Pomona Waste Management's services to rescue Harare residents after the local authority admitted its inability to handle waste collection effectively.