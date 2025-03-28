Zimbabwe: Warriors Eye Play-Offs . . . Still Fancy Qualification Chances Via Play-Offs

WARRIORS coach Michael Nees feels his team can still secure a place at the 2026 World Cup even if it means doing so in the longer format of the qualification process.

Zimbabwe have remained rooted at the base of Group C with four points, nine behind leaders South Africa, after drawing both of their last qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

The Warriors recovered from a two-goal deficit against Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Thursday to draw the match 2-2 and did the same against Nigeria, who appeared to be on their way to a 1-0 victory until substitute Tawanda Chirewa struck in the final minute to ensure a share of the points.

While Zimbabwe's chances of tracking down leaders South Africa to win the sole automatic ticket to Canada, Mexico and the United States are now slim, Nees believes the Warriors can still make it via the play-offs.

"We are obviously in a difficult qualification group, we qualified for the AFCON, and we are happy.

"But in the World Cup, as long as there's a theory and a chance, we will give everything to qualify, no matter against which team. And that's it," said Nees.

"But of course, we are not in the best position, let me be honest, this group is very unpredictable.

"You don't know what's going on, even with the second position, because some groups have only four teams and the matches against the second class will be for third.

"So, you don't even know who the four best runners-up are until the final minute. So that's what we're doing".

Nees hailed his charges' fighting spirit after the heroic two come back wins against the two West African neighbours.

"We approach every game differently. If we can talk of the Benin match, we started very badly with costly errors.

"But when you see our goalkeeper today (Thursday) against Nigeria, how he performed, I think that was absolutely outstanding. You see, that's the kind of game I like.

"That ability of my squad to make way where there seems to be none.

"The fighting spirit is absolutely fantastic. I am very happy with that."

Nees said the match against Nigeria was "winnable" and his tactics confirmed that as well.

"I think everybody could see. The match actually evolved as we anticipated. We knew that Nigeria has gained a little bit confidence after the win in their problem opponent, Rwanda, so a little bit in the past.

"And they came with a little bit more confidence and they wanted to turn the World Cup qualification around. And we knew the longer the game goes, the slower they were going to get."

He added that their comeback showed the battling qualities in his Warriors.

"And it was exactly the way it was going. Of course, then you scored the 1-0, but I think we showed that we don't give up. And I think in two, three or more minutes, we would come home with a win.

"And one or two more attacks, I think we could have finished the job. It's clear we cannot come here (Nigeria) under such conditions, 35 Degrees Celsius, I don't know, 90 percent humidity, to come to a team like Nigeria and think we can outplay them from the first to the last minute. We know where we stand. But I think we showed we can play football.

"We didn't come here with a five or six pack or whatsoever and park the bus. We played football. Nigeria started very aggressive. Then in the second half, they wanted again to finish the business.

"It didn't work out. I think we resisted. We showed resilience. Our team actually played like I know them.

"A 90 minutes match under such conditions, you cannot play high power football for 90 minutes.

"When we were in Cameroon (for AFCON qualification last year), they couldn't do it. No team can do it.

"So clearly you must play a little bit strategic-wise and use your energy-wise and wait for chances, create your chances.".

Nees said they also anticipated that the Super Eagles would be frustrated along the way if the Warriors repelled everything they threw at them.

"Let me be honest, I'm very satisfied with our performance. But we wanted to win. You don't believe it, but I think at the end you saw it. Okay, people didn't believe it. But we came here, we wanted to win. Of course, we cannot come here and think we can outplay Nigeria from the first minute until the end.

"But the game evolved as we anticipated. And we knew when things don't go 100 percent the Nigerian way, they get frustrated. And then we panic and the pressure is definitely much more on Nigeria.

"And I said before, the World Cup qualification is over when it's over. If it was for us over, then it was also for Nigeria as well."

The last four qualification games in which the Warriors must face South Africa, Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin in reverse fixtures will be played in September and October.

Warriors' Remaining World Cup Qualifying Fixtures

Benin vs Zimbabwe (1 September 2025), Zimbabwe vs Rwanda, (8 September 2025), Zimbabwe vs South Africa (6 October 2025), Lesotho vs Zimbabwe (13 October 2025)