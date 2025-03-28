Zimbabwe: NAC Empowers Sex Workers With Funds for Projects

The National AIDS Council (NAC) has been praised for launching income-generating projects aimed at empowering commercial sex workers in Makaha, Mudzi district, as part of efforts to reduce new HIV infections.

The initiative, which includes savings and lending groups, has enabled beneficiaries to venture into cattle rearing, poultry farming, and other sustainable businesses--providing them with alternatives to sex work and reducing their vulnerability to HIV.

NAC recently conducted a media tour to assess the project's impact, where beneficiaries shared how the initiative has transformed their lives.

Mudzi District AIDS Coordinator (DAC), Ms Trader Muzamhindo, said the programme targets key populations, including sex workers, to equip them with financial stability and health education.

"These women approached us, saying the money from sex work was no longer enough to sustain their families," said Ms Muzamhindo.

"We trained them in business management, and they formed savings groups. Now, they run poultry projects, cattle fattening, and even interior decor businesses."

She added that economic empowerment reduces risky behaviours, as some sex workers previously engaged in unprotected sex due to financial desperation.

So far the group has purchased five heifers and secured 20 hectares of land for expansion. It is also engaged in poultry farming and is currently managing 300 broilers and 100 guinea fowls, with plans to expand into egg production.

Some beneficiaries have started catering services and have also set up a traditional dance group.

"This project is a game-changer," said one beneficiary (name withheld). "Before, I'd accept risky offers because I needed money. Now, I have another source of income and can make safer choices."

The initiative aligns with NAC's broader strategy to combat HIV by addressing socio-economic factors that fuel infections. By providing skills and capital, the council hopes to reduce reliance on sex work and empower women to make healthier decisions.

"We're not just fighting HIV; we're restoring dignity and creating sustainable livelihoods," Ms Muzamhindo said.

As the projects grow, the women of Makaha are optimistic about achieving long-term financial independence--proving that empowerment is key to ending the cycle of vulnerability.