Botswana: World Relays Set for Botswana

The World Athletics Council confirmed the hosts for three World Athletics Series events and made a series of other decisions during the 237th World Athletics Council Meeting in Nanjing, China, on March 24-25.

The World Athletics Council has awarded the 2026 World Athletics Relays to Gaborone in Botswana ( May 2-3, 2026) and the 2028 World Athletics Relays to Nassau in the Bahamas (April 22-23, 2028).

The 2026 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships will be staged in Brasília in Brazil (April 12, 2026).

"I am delighted that Botswana's commitment to athletics, both through their elite athletes and their event hosting capabilities, has led them to hosting the World Athletics Relays next year," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"This is the fourth World Championship event Africa has staged over the last decade, in addition to the Diamond League and Continental Tour Gold events, and we are seeing a real increase in experience, expertise and skills. We are determined to support Member Federations in their ambitions to grow through hosting our events. Both the Bahamas and Brazil have hosted events in the past and their talented athletes will, I know, generate local and international excitement."

The World Athletics Relays in Gaborone will see Botswana host a World Athletics Series event for the first time.

The country's capital city held a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting for the first time in 2023 and this year's Botswana Golden Grand Prix, taking place in Gaborone on April 12, will also be a Gold-level meeting.

Jacob Kelebeng, Minister of Sport and Arts, said: "This is a moment of immense pride for Botswana. The World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 will ignite a national passion, drawing the world to our shores and showcasing our unique spirit. We humbly welcome athletes and fans alike, knowing that this event will inspire generations and leave a lasting legacy of triumph and unity."

The World Athletics Relays will return to Nassau for the fifth time in 2028, following the city's hosting of the event in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2024. - worldathletics.com/Sports Reporter.