Zimbabwe: Govt Says Over One Million to Benefit From Housing Schemes By 2030

28 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The government is targeting to provide decent accommodation to over a million citizens with a focus on eliminating illegal settlements and ensuring access to basic services like electricity, clean water and sanitation.

Speaking at the official ground breaking ceremony of popular cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa's United Family International Church (UFIC) housing project in Harare, Waterfalls, Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Benjamin Kabikira said government is willing to have private partners on board to help develop serviced housing as part of efforts to curb illegal settlements.

Kabikira added that by 2030, over one million people would have benefited from these partnerships.

"We have many illegal settlements in Zimbabwe and it is also our wish that everyone must have a well-serviced home with electricity, roads, access to clean water and a sewer reticulation system.

"As government, we are taking many initiatives to provide accommodation to citizens and these projects by churches to push the same agenda towards developing accommodation for everyone, we really appreciate this as a government, and it is through these partnerships that we move the nation forward," he said.

"We are aiming to provide serviced stands to one million people by 2030, and we are certain we will exceed this target through public-private partnerships."

The housing scheme - Operation Nehemiah started in 2016 under UFIC and was designed to cater for those people who would ordinarily not afford to be homeowners and will benefit 6,000 beneficiaries.

These beneficiaries included members of the UFIC as well as non-members.

The land earmarked for an orphanage, church and residential stands had been illegally grabbed and sold to hundreds of families by suspected Zanu PF-linked land barons who were later evicted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.