Egypt: FM Discusses Bilateral Ties With DRC Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, held a phone call on Thursday 27/3/2025 with Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The call was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the distinguished relations between Egypt and the DRC.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields. They discussed the overall state of relations between their countries and explored ways to deepen collaboration at all levels. Both ministers agreed to activate joint cooperation mechanisms to better serve the mutual interests of both nations.

The conversation also touched on regional developments, particularly the ongoing crisis in eastern Congo. Minister Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's full support for all peaceful initiatives aimed at achieving stability and securing a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the conflict. In this context, the two ministers reviewed the outcomes of the Doha meeting, including the agreed-upon implementation steps, as well as the joint ministerial meeting between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC), held on March 17 in Harare. The meeting resulted in an agreement on steps to implement a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, as well as the creation of a general secretariat to oversee the implementation of these decisions.

Minister Abdelatty also expressed his support for the efforts to de-escalate the situation and praised the decision made at the joint virtual summit between the EAC and SADC, held on March 24. The summit aimed to bolster the peace process by appointing a group of five facilitators for the political track.

Egypt Today