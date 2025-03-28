South Africa: Department Confirms Rescue of 23 South Africans From Myanmar

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed that 23 South Africans - who were part of a group of 7 000 people from various countries - have been rescued from Myanmar.

"Our citizens returned to South Africa a few hours ago, assisted by DIRCO and the Border Management Authority. DIRCO facilitated the repatriation of the South African nationals and provided financial assistance," the department said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

Before leaving South Africa last year, these men and women were lured by an employment agency to Thailand under the pretences of lucrative jobs that were advertised on various social media platforms.

"These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses, and other lucrative benefits. Once in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will."

The victims were held captive for more than four months in a cybercrime compound in Myanmar, which borders Thailand.

"They were subjected to brutal treatment, including intimidation, physical torture, and forced labour. They were also compelled to engage in illicit activities, including online scams that targeted individuals worldwide."

In addition, DIRCO said, they were under 24-hour armed security and a ransom of about R50 000 was demanded for their release.

"They were forced to work for 16 hours a day and were frequently beaten or tortured if they refused, and they survived on spoiled food and contaminated water without access to medical treatment."

The department explained that the repatriation of the South African victims was part of the bilateral cooperation agreement to combat human trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime signed by Thailand and South Africa in 2023.

"The government is grateful for the assistance provided by Thai authorities in facilitating the repatriation of the victims."

Victim support

The Department of Social Development (DSD) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have since conducted an initial screening of the victims to verify their identity and family information.

Following the screening interviews, the DPCI will transport the victims to health facilities to undergo health screenings.

Temporary accommodation will be provided for those from outside Gauteng, enabling them to reunite with their families and relatives, while those who live in the province will be transported home by DPCI.

Investigation

According to the department, the DPCI will investigate the matter and follow up appointments will be scheduled at a later stage with the victims to gather comprehensive statements, as their emotional and physical wellbeing must be taken into consideration.

"The DPCI will continue to work with all the relevant government departments to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the victims, as well as the successful arrest and conviction of traffickers in South Africa."

The department said the South African government strongly condemns any acts of trafficking and has introduced relevant legislation to deal harshly with this heinous crime.

The government has urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when considering employment opportunities abroad.

"If the promise of employment is too good to be true, you must exercise caution and be suspicious."

All countries with embassies and liaison offices in South Africa are listed on the DIRCO website www.dirco.gov.za .

Travellers are also advised to register on the DIRCO Travel Smart app, a digital platform that provides support and information to South African citizens travelling or residing in foreign countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, those who suspect that their loved one or someone else is a victim of human trafficking can report the matter to the SAPS Crime Stop hotline on 08000 10111, the nearest police station, the DSD, or a designated child protection organisation.

"Your safety and well-being are in your hands. Stay vigilant and protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to these malicious schemes. Let us all work together to stop trafficking in persons," the department said.

Use the following helplines to report suspected incidents of human trafficking:

· Childline - 116

· Film and Publication Board - 0800 148 148

· GBV Command Centre - 0800 428 428

· National Human Trafficking Hotline - 0800 222 777.