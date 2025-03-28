South Africa: Sassa Welcomes Decision for Continued Use of Gold Card

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has welcomed the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) decision to allow for the continued use of the SASSA gold card until all the cards have been successfully replaced.

The decision by SARB comes after several engagements between SASSA and Postbank on several issues, including alternative payment methods for beneficiaries who have not migrated to the Postbank black card.

SASSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Themba Matlou, said the decision has been made in the best interest of all the beneficiaries to safeguard their dignity, lessen panic, while ensuring their safety and easy access to their grants.

Matlou said he respects and abides by the decisions taken by the relevant banking authorities, including SARB. He also appealed to all gold card holders to still go out to change their card to Postbank black card sooner rather than later.

"We humbly plea to our beneficiaries to use this opportunity and not wait for the last hour, as this will further inconvenience them. From the onset, we listened to the cries of our beneficiaries and understood their frustration.

"This should not make you to relax, this should make you to wake up tomorrow, with less pressure, and change your card," Matlou said in a statement on Friday.

Briefing the media on Thursday, following Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the deadline for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries to swop their SASSA gold cards for the new Postbank cards had been extended to 30 April 2025.

This is to allow SASSA and the Department of Social Development to complete the migration of the outstanding beneficiaries