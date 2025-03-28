South Africa: Second Sluice Gate Opened to Increase Vaal Dam Water Outflows

28 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has on Friday opened a second sluice gate at the Vaal Dam to manage increasing water levels due to the continuous rainfall.

This follows the opening of the first sluice gate last weekend.

The opening of another sluice gate on Friday increased the outflow to approximately 240 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s).

The department said that all six valves that were opened on Monday, have been closed.

"The dam is currently sitting at 106.52% and the increased outflows seek to keep the dam at 105%. The current water release by the two sluice gates is still within the safe operational limits and is not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream.

"At Bloemhof Dam, levels are currently at 96.10% and the outflow of 400 mᵌ/s will remain unchanged to allow for the extra flows that are expected from Vaal Dam, and to keep water levels at the dam below 100.0%," the department said in a statement on Friday.

