South Africa: KZN Champions Local Economic Growth

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to support initiatives that drive local economic transformation and attract investors to the province.

Ntuli was speaking at the Nquthu Investment Promotion Breakfast, held at the iNcome Museum, in Inquthu under the uMzinyathi District Municipality, central KwaZulu-Natal.

Thursday's breakfast highlighted a wide range of investment opportunities aimed at unlocking the region's potential in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and small business development.

The engagement also underscored the provincial government's support for local economic development and investor mobilisation in rural areas. The gathering brought together government leaders, local entrepreneurs, and potential investors for meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships.

The Premier commended the initiative, noting its alignment with the 7th Administration's mission to drive inclusive economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development across KwaZulu-Natal.

"We are intentional about taking investment conversations to every corner of our province, especially rural areas like iNquthu. By supporting platforms like this, we affirm our commitment to building a thriving, self-reliant economy that benefits all our people."

The Premier also emphasised the importance of local investment in transforming communities, reducing unemployment, and creating long-term prosperity.

He also encouraged stakeholders to seize the opportunities presented by the region's natural assets and resilient communities.

The breakfast marked another step forward in the province's vision of equitable development, where no region is left behind in the journey toward economic transformation.

The Premier was accompanied by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC, Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa.