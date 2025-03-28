South Africa: Call to Fight GBVF

Urgent action is required to turn the tide against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said.

"We cannot allow our communities to live in fear. Ending GBVF requires all of us--leaders, police, traditional authorities, and citizens, to act together with urgency, conviction, and compassion," Ntuli said.

This as he led a Crime Prevention Imbizo at Inkosi Mzondeni Civic Centre, in Mtubatuba on Thursday.

He called on the community of KwaMsane and the broader uMkhanyakude District to take a united stand against crime, particularly the devastating scourge of GBVF.

The Imbizo served as a platform for the Premier to engage directly with mayors, including law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders (Amakhosi), and community members on government-led strategies to address crime.

These include increased policing visibility, community-based safety initiatives, support services for survivors, and stronger partnerships between government and civil society.

The engagement aligns with the 7th Administration's broader commitment to creating safe, inclusive, and dignified communities throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

It also reinforces a provincial call to action: "no more silence, no more tolerance, and no more inaction in the face of violence and crime."

The event started with a symbolic Peace Walk against GBVF at the Inkosi Mtubatuba Local Municipality and ended at Mtuba Police Station.

Among the participants at the walk included local leaders, civil society organisations, youth, and ordinary community members, wo also sent a strong message that GBVF has no place in KwaZulu-Natal.