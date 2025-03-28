South Africa: Two-Thirds of South Africans Express Strong Interest in Science and Technology

The 2022 South African Public Relationship with Science (SAPRS) survey, a first of its kind for the country, has found that two-thirds (66%) of the public were "very" or "quite" interested in South African science and technology (S&T).

This was among the highlights of the SAPRS, which is the focus of a conference underway at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, released the report in December 2024 at the annual Science Forum South Africa.

This week various stakeholders have convened to discuss the survey and its implications for science engagement programmes, among others.

The Principal Investigator of the SAPRS Survey and a Distinguished Research Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), Dr Vijay Reddy, stated that the survey's purpose is to monitor the public's relationship with science, focusing on knowledge, attitudes, and engagement.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) collaborated with the Equitable Education and Economies Research Programme of the HSRC on the survey.

The survey was conducted among adults aged 16 and older, selected from 500 areas across all nine provinces.

The survey showed that 71% of the public has confidence in universities and research organisations that produce S&T information.

According to SAPRS, 51% of those surveyed believed that scientists were honest about their work, which highlighted the need for greater transparency and public engagement.

The majority (76%), however, agreed that scientists make life better for people and provide answers that explain the world we live in (75%).

"The survey also showed that South African adults have a notable understanding of science knowledge," the statement read.

Meanwhile, six in 10 adults reported they were aware of S&T and had some formal S&T knowledge, while three-quarters (75%) of the public had been exposed to at least one post-grade 9 science or mathematics subject in school.

The two-thirds of South African adults (66%) reported they were interested in S&T or wanted to know or learn more.

When it came to the country's research priorities, those polled had the highest knowledge (79%) about the quality of education in South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, clean and efficient water supply ranked second (77%), energy supply third (76%), and access to good-quality food came in fourth (75%).

The lowest-ranked priorities were advanced technologies such as robotics (57%) and space science and astronomy (44%).

Acting Director-General of the DSTI, Gugulethu Zwane, said that the SAPRS survey results reflect that more needs to be done to provide equitable resources to all communities.

She said there was a need to move from temporary improvements to permanent solutions that ensure inclusive science engagement and science literacy.

"As we have said many times before, science affects everyone, and so - according to the 'nothing about us without us' principle - all communities need to have at least some exposure to science. We need to rethink our approaches and ramp up our science outreach," said Zwane.

In its 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, the DSTI has committed to carrying out this survey every five years.

Preparations for the next survey will begin in the 2025/26 financial year.

"The report on the second survey should be completed and released by the end of the current administration's term. The first survey has shown us where we stand as a nation and given us data that will serve as the foundation for future efforts. The work to improve the situation starts here, in this conference, today," she added.