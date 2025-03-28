Angola: Diesel Price Goes Up to Akz 300 Per Liter

23 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A liter of diesel in Angola increased from 200 to 300 kwanzas, as of 1 a.m. Monday, as part of the gradual adjustment of retail prices of petroleum by-products to market levels, the Petroleum By-products Regulatory Institute (IRDP) announced.

According to the IRDP, under a fixed price regime, namely gasoline, illuminating oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will remain unchanged.

Before this measure, the last adjustment of the price of diesel was on April 23, 2024, when the price per liter went from 140 to 200 kwanzas.

The Angolan government has said it decided to gradually adjust the price of oil until 2025, starting with the change in the price of gasoline in June 2023, which went from 160 kwanzas to the current 300 kwanzas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.