Angola: Diesel Price Goes Up to Akz 300 Per Liter

Luanda — A liter of diesel in Angola increased from 200 to 300 kwanzas, as of 1 a.m. Monday, as part of the gradual adjustment of retail prices of petroleum by-products to market levels, the Petroleum By-products Regulatory Institute (IRDP) announced.

According to the IRDP, under a fixed price regime, namely gasoline, illuminating oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will remain unchanged.

Before this measure, the last adjustment of the price of diesel was on April 23, 2024, when the price per liter went from 140 to 200 kwanzas.

The Angolan government has said it decided to gradually adjust the price of oil until 2025, starting with the change in the price of gasoline in June 2023, which went from 160 kwanzas to the current 300 kwanzas.