Angola: Diplomat Stresses Angola Investments in E-Governance

Lisbon — The Angola ambassador to Portugal, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, stressed on Wednesday (25), in Lisbon, the country's significant investment in e-governance.

The Angolan diplomat stressed it during the opening of the 3rd Interministerial Meeting on E-Governance of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), held under the theme "Young Innovation for a Better Planet: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation at the Service of Sustainability and Inclusion".

According to Maria de Jesus Ferreira, these bets are perfectly aligned with the actions aimed at reforming public administration, making it more dynamic and capable of responding appropriately to the basic desires of its users.

According to the source, the Angolan Executive is preparing an agenda for the digital transition of public administration, which is based on the identification of services for administrative simplification, dematerialization and deformalization of procedures, as well as the debureaucratization of public services, in order to increase administrative efficiency in the most varied areas.

Angola has defined as a priority the enhancement of its capabilities in terms of the use of new ITs, both in the area of professional training and in the creation of mechanisms that allow us to take grants of all the practical advantages for the modernization of our governance.

Maria de Jesus Ferreira highlighted that states also face complex challenges, such as information security and the preservation of citizens' privacy.

She believes it is necessary to invest in solid data protection systems and establish effective governance mechanisms in order to guarantee the trust and security of digital operations.

She also reported that the effective and safe use of artificial intelligence is being improved, an issue that in itself represents a huge but urgent challenge and for which adequate responses must be found.

The meeting aimed to coordinate policy and share information on the contribution of E-Governance to the CPLP's sustainable development.

It also aimed at political and diplomatic coordination on potential CPLP cooperation activities to strengthen the Member States' E-Governance sector, resuming the deliberations of previous Interministerial Meetings on E-Governance of the community.

Another target of the event was to assess the level of implementation of the Biennial Action Plan of the CPLP Interministerial Meeting on E-Governance, as well as to identify priorities for the community cooperation in the electronic governance sector in the 2025-2027 biennium.

The event was marked by the transfer of the two-year rotating presidency of the CPLP Interministerial Meeting on E-Governance from Angola to São Tomé & Príncipe.

The meeting was attended by the CPLP Executive Secretary, Zacarias da Costa, diplomats, representatives of community members, among other individuals.

