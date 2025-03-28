Uganda: No One Can Remove Buganda From Uganda Map - UBOS

Statistics body, UBOS has dismissed as untrue, reports that they want to remove Buganda from the map of Uganda.

"The Bureau has no mandate or intention to remove Buganda Kingdom from the map of Uganda. This is an established region as per the constitution of Uganda," acting deputy UBOS Executive Director, Dr. Fred Ssenono said.

He was on Friday speaking during a courtesy visit by UBOS officials to Buganda Kingdom's headquarters in Mengo.

The visit comes on the backdrop of reports on social media in which photos where Buganda had been replaced on the Ugandan map were making rounds.

The map making rounds indicated that Buganda had been described as Central North and Central South.

This state of affairs has caused animosity , especially among the Baganda.

Speaking on Friday, officials from UBOS insisted that there is no plan to remove the biggest kingdom in the country from the map, noting that Buganda is an established region that can only altered by the Constitution.

The UBOS officials also said the map making rounds on social media is a creation of social media and not official.

Didacus Okoth, the Senior public relations officer for UBOS said the statistics body is currently preparing to undertake the education and aquaculture censuses as part of their ongoing programs.

"We are now doing the labour market indicator survey .These have impact in the planning of our country," Okoth said.

In response, Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the kingdom's minister for information and mobilization hailed UBOS for the gesture .

"We thank you for this gesture of coming to elaborate on such matters. It is good to note that you have assured us no one can remove Buganda from the Ugandan map,"Kazibwe said.

"Many of youths and those in the diaspora are on social media and we want to have them rest assured that no one can touch Buganda."

He also applauded UBOS for conducting various censuses that he said will help government plan for its people .