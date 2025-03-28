Uganda: 'Yet You Have Free Access' - Magogo Unhappy With Journalists Questioning Match Ticket Prices

Magogo's comments came in response to widespread complaints on social media about the prices for tickets to games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Fufa president Moses Magogo has expressed frustration with journalists who are questioning the pricing of Uganda Cranes match tickets. He believes that certain media personnel are fuelling the narrative that the tickets are overpriced.

Magogo's comments came in response to widespread complaints on social media about the prices for tickets to games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

During the Tuesday match where the Uganda Cranes secured a victory over Guinea, attendance was noticeably lower than in previous matches, leading to speculation that ticket prices were too high for many fans.

Some fans on social media voiced concerns about the affordability of the Shs30,000 ordinary tickets, which prompted Magogo to address the issue on Fufa TV.

Magogo refuted claims that the prices were excessive, stating that journalists pushing this narrative have free access to the stadium on matchdays and are not representing the interests of fans.

"The journalists claiming that matchday tickets are overpriced have free access to Namboole on matchdays," he said.

"Fans, do you really think these journalists care about you more than your interests?

They are working for someone else, reporting to undermine the positive initiatives we are implementing," Magogo asserted.

He further explained that the rise in ordinary ticket prices from Shs25,000 to Shs30,000 was a necessary adjustment due to rising costs, including the increasing price of fuel.

"The ticket that cost Shs25,000 in 2011 is now equivalent to Shs67,000 today," Magogo said, defending the price increase as a reflection of inflation and other financial pressures.