Uganda: IOM, Ministry of Gender Launch One-Stop Support Centre for Migrant Workers

The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development (MGLSD), in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has launched a Migrant Workers' Support Centre at the ministry's headquarters.

The facility is designed to provide comprehensive assistance to migrant workers at all stages of their journey, ensuring safer and more informed migration experiences.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Esther Anyakun Davinia, expressed optimism that the center would help address the persistent challenges faced by migrant workers, particularly by offering legal support to victims of exploitation and abuse.

"This moment signifies our collective commitment to ensuring that every person seeking employment opportunities abroad will find a safe space and receive the services they deserve," Minister Anyakun said.

The support center will provide a wide range of services, including legal guidance, language support, employment opportunities, housing assistance, and healthcare referrals.

Experts at the event emphasized that structured support is essential for migrants to thrive, ensuring they have access to accurate information and necessary resources.

IOM Uganda Head of Mission Alhaji Sanusi Tejan Savage reaffirmed the organization's commitment to strengthening services for migrant workers, ensuring they make informed decisions before leaving the country.

"IOM has worked tirelessly to develop support mechanisms that enable migrant workers to harness the benefits of migration. Unfortunately, many fail to achieve their migration dreams due to limited information and inadequate support systems," Savage noted.

He pointed out that many migrant workers have relied on political figures and social media personalities for guidance, often receiving misleading information that has tarnished the reputation of Uganda's labour externalization sector.

"This center aims to change that narrative through structured awareness sessions and pre-employment orientation programs," he added.

The initiative is part of the Better Regional Migration Management Project, funded by the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). To ensure sustainability, the support center has been fully integrated within the ministry.

IOM's contributions include providing workspace equipment, computers, and workstations, developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training staff to offer effective assistance, as well as producing and distributing informational materials (both printed and audiovisual) for migrant workers at different stages of their journey.

Looking ahead, IOM and the Ugandan government will work together to ensure the center is widely utilized and effectively supports migrant workers and their families.

The goal is to adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to migrant protection.

Despite progress, migrant workers continue to face serious risks, including exploitation, human trafficking, and mistreatment abroad.

Some Ugandans have suffered abuse, while others have fallen victim to criminal networks.

The center is expected to play a key role in safeguarding their rights, preparing them for overseas employment, and providing necessary legal support.

"It will now be mandatory for all migrant workers to seek accurate information before leaving the country," Minister Anyakun stated.

With this landmark initiative, Uganda takes a significant step toward protecting its migrant workforce, ensuring safer, more dignified migration experiences, and promoting ethical labour externalization practices.