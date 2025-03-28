Namibia: Record N$1.3 Billion Allocated to Sport and Youth Development

28 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The directorates of sport, youth, national service within the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Sports, Youth, National Service, Arts, and Culture received a significant boost, with a N$1.3 billion budget allocation for the 2025/26 financial year.

Finance Minister, Ericah Shafudah, made the announcement when she tabled the N$106.3 billion national budget in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The allocation to sport, youth, and national service represents an increase of over N$600 million from the N$679.4 million received for the previous financial year (2024/25).

Shafudah noted that of the N$1.3 billion, N$200 million is budgeted for the construction of Category Two stadiums across the country, N$200 million for basic sports infrastructure, and N$50 million for sports leagues.

Additionally, the allocation considered support for various youth programmes focused on skills development and capacity building.

The finance minister added that the 2025/26 budget prioritised allocations to promote economic development, protect social spending, and enhance domestic food production.

"In this context, the budget allocations are aimed primarily at sustaining ongoing operations while addressing critical emerging issues," Shafudah said.

