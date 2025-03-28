Africa: Jiji Expands Beyond Africa With Bangladesh E-Commerce Entry

TLDR

African online marketplace Jiji will launch operations in Bangladesh, marking its first expansion outside the continent. The move targets the country's growing middle class, mobile connectivity, and expanding e-commerce sector, which is expected to reach $13 billion by 2027, according to Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI).

Jiji operates in seven African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, with 12 million monthly active users. The company says Bangladesh, with 131 million internet users, offers similar growth potential.

Jiji will compete with established players like Daraz, Bikroy, and Ajkerdeal. To gain market share, the company plans to apply strategies that worked in Africa, including free user listings, telco partnerships, and localized services. Jiji was founded in 2014 and has grown through acquisitions, including OLX Africa and Cars45. The company is profitable and sees emerging markets as its next frontier.

Jiji's entry into Bangladesh signals growing confidence among African startups to compete in other emerging markets. The decision follows years of expansion and consolidation in Africa, where Jiji became a leading classifieds and marketplace platform. The company is now applying its playbook--free onboarding, telco deals, and category-specific acquisitions--in Asia. Bangladesh's e-commerce sector is growing, supported by national digital policies and high internet penetration. In 2024, 79% of Bangladeshi consumers shopped online and 47% said they were comfortable using digital payments. Jiji sees this as a strong foundation for market entry. Still, the company faces stiff competition from entrenched players with deep local knowledge. Success will depend on adapting to local consumer behavior, building trust, and possibly replicating partnership deals like its data-free access model with Airtel in Africa. As Jiji expands, its performance in Bangladesh will be a key test of whether African-born tech companies can scale globally in other frontier and emerging markets.