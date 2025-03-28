Namibia: Don't Cross Flooded Rivers, Kunene Inhabitants Told

Opuwo — The Namibian Police Force's commander in the Kunene region, commissioner James Nderura, has urged motorists and pedestrians to refrain from crossing flooded rivers following heavy downpours recorded here over the past three weeks.

Speaking to Nampa on Wednesday, he emphasised the dangers of crossing or attempting to navigate flooded rivers, noting that the Kunene rivers are among the most hazardous., given the record of lives lost to drowning and vehicles being swept away in recent years.

"As we are all aware, the region continues to receive heavy rainfall. All motorists and pedestrians should thus avoid crossing flooded rivers at all costs. These rivers are very dangerous and pose a significant threat to us all, so I urge everyone to heed this warning," he stated.

Most roads in the region have become impassable due to flooded rivers.

"Most roads are not accessible on foot or by vehicle. As we know, there are no effective bridges at many of our river crossings, so everyone should wait until the water levels are lower before attempting to cross," Nderura reiterated.

Aside from two fatalities over the weekend due to drowning at Opuwo and Farm Lekkerwater, the commissioner mentioned that the region has not recorded any drowning incidents in the past two days.

Rivers reported to be heavily- flooded in the region include Okangwati, Etanga, Oute, Onungurua and Otjiumuhaha. Others include the Sesfontein and Omao rivers, particularly the stretch between Epupa and Onungurua.

-Nampa