Namibia: Know Your Civil Servant - Public Servants Must Respond to the Calling

Hotani Roberto Donaven //Naobeb is a dedicated public servant.

He is an accountant in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture (MEIYSAC) in Windhoek's head office.

Having joined the government five years ago, he strongly believes that it is the responsibility of every Namibian to contribute their expertise to the socio-economic growth of the country.

He described public service as a calling that requires dedication, integrity and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of others. //Naobeb believes that every public servant should recognise the importance of their role in shaping the country's future.

"Working for the government is not just about earning a paycheck. It is about making a meaningful contribution to society. Public servants play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the nation. We must take this responsibility seriously," he said.

//Naobeb noted that public servants should always strive for excellence, accountability and transparency in their work, as their actions directly impact citizens.

"A strong public service sector translates into a stronger nation. If we, as public servants, uphold our duty with commitment and passion, we can drive positive change and create a better future for all Namibians," he added.

Joining public service

Before entering public service, //Naobeb worked as an accountant at Capital Edge Accountants. He said "my dream was to be an accountant. When I saw the opportunity to fulfill my dream in public service, I took it".

At the ministry, //Naobeb's primary role is to ensure that staff members receive their payments promptly.

He is responsible for payroll-related issues, staff appointments, transfers, salary adjustments and the processing of subsistence allowances for employees travelling from their duty stations.

Challenges

No job comes without challenges. For //Naobeb, the most difficult aspect of his role is handling disciplinary cases involving fellow staff members.

"Although there are laws and regulations governing State finance, as human beings, we sometimes face complex issues. Finding ways to handle these cases on an individual basis is one of the biggest challenges," he said.

However, he finds it fulfilling to see positive results after resolving such issues and ultimately helping people.

Despite any challenges he may face in his role, he acknowledges that the job security and benefits associated with government jobs make it worthwhile.

He shared that what he appreciates most about working for the government is witnessing the impact of public service at both the grassroots and leadership levels, particularly in financial management.

"When you work for the government, your job is secure. It all boils down to how seriously you take your work.

Furthermore, there are numerous benefits, such as affordable medical aid and various opportunities for growth within the civil service," //Naobeb said.

Contribution to public service

When asked how his expertise benefits the ministry, he responded "with the knowledge I have gained from universities, I strongly believe that my expertise allows me to adopt more effective and efficient practices. This, in turn, improves the quality of financial services we provide by ensuring accuracy and timeliness".

Although he cherishes every moment spent on the job, it has not been without its challenges. One of his proudest professional accomplishments is the regional outreach programme that was initiated a year ago.

"We started an initiative last year to visit different regional offices, share information, and tackle payroll-related issues.

"Through this experience, we were able to establish uniform approaches to problem-solving and connect with our counterparts. It was an eye-opening and memorable experience," he said.

Addressing misconceptions

When asked about common misconceptions regarding the efficiency and effectiveness of public service, //Naobeb stated "I cannot speak for everyone in the public sector, nor can I undermine the experiences that have led people to these misconceptions. However, I believe it all comes down to the work environment.

"At the Finance Department of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, we take pride in upholding transparency, efficiency and accountability. We ensure that we carry these values at all times to perform our duties to the best of our abilities" he said.

Future aspirations

Looking ahead, //Naobeb plans to continue serving the government for the rest of his productive years.

His wish is to grow professionally and make a broader impact on the Namibian community - whether in the public or private sector.

"With age comes wisdom and experience. I would like to share my knowledge with the younger generation. My goal is to be a positive role model in my community," he added.