Namibia: Flash Floods Delay Northern Pension Grants

28 March 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Auleria Wakudumo

Over five centres in the northern regions are experiencing delays in the pension fund distribution due to floods.

Northern branch manager at Epupa Gerhard Nautoro stated that five centres in Oshana region experienced delays due to flooding. Three centres are set to receive their pension funds today.

Two more centres in the Kunene region will not receive pension funds.

"Oponono and Nangendji gaKapolo centres in Uuvudhiya constituency in the Oshana region and Ondundaongonda and Okavare ka De-Wet centres in the Kunene region will remain uncovered because of flooding," he said.

He added that they had to speed up the process at the beginning of the month to cover as many centres as possible.

However, heavy rains caused delays, preventing them from reaching areas that are surrounded by water.

"Despite the challenges, we distributed the funds to Omulunga centre, Oshaneko centre and Oshihenge centre in the Oshana region on Tuesday. Eengombe will be paid today. We are working together with the constituency councillors and teachers to help us use the bypass roads to reach the centres," Nautoro said.

He noted that floods made it impossible for the funds to be delivered on time, causing a delay in the distribution process.

He added that although Zambezi, Kavango West and East are also experiencing flooding, "we typically use boats to reach the affected centres in these regions".

The boats cannot be used as alternatives in the Oshana and Kunene regions.

Moreover, their cars cannot reach the centres at any cost.

"We are facing challenges due to the water. At times, we encounter tyre punctures because the roads are in poor condition. It becomes difficult to drive through the water," Nautoro said. He expressed that natural disasters like flooding are unexpected and unpredictable.

He urged elderlies who can reach other centres to do so to receive their funds.

In addition, Nautoro asked for patience, as the pension is delayed, but will eventually come. He appealed to the councillors, teachers and villagers to guide them to any bypass roads they might use to reach the affected areas.

The northern region specifically has a high number of pensioners who get their funds in person.

This becomes a problem during floods compared to other parts, like the central part of the country, where pensioners use the bank system for payouts.

