Zimbabwe: Parliament Slams Zimbabwe's 'Irresponsible' Mining Activities

PARLIAMENT has described the majority of mining activities across the country as 'irresponsible' due to the failure to adhere to basic standards that protect the environment.

The remarks come on the backdrop of concerns by stakeholders who argue that although minerals-rich, Zimbabwe is not tapping into its full resource potential to alleviate poverty through value addition and other mechanisms.

Over the years, environmentalists have also criticized the rate at which pollution has spiraled in a development which has seen a number of water bodies defiled, with forests carrying the heavy brunt.

Speaking at the Silveira House supported Multi-Stakeholder Meeting on Responsible Mining Audit Feedback in Buhera, Wednesday, the Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Sam Matema admitted that mining activities are not in sync with best practices.

"Mining and environmental issues are human rights-centered. When mining companies produce dust and noise from their machinery, they are somehow interfering with children's rights during their learning time. So is the case with animals in the event of forests and water bodies being tampered with.

"How responsible have we been as we extract minerals? My answer is a bold NO. We have not been responsible. We have to be responsible. We need to adopt technology on tracking issues like carbon capture and environmental protection," he said.

The Buhera Central legislator implored the mining sector to balance between human economic interests and the broader socio-environmental well-being.

He said planting of trees and the obligation to take care of the pertinent needs within the surrounding communities must be placed at the heart of operations.

"Most of these investors in mining communities are not respecting indigenous people's customs. They must also share information on what they are getting from the ventures. Imagine some companies are offering to paint schools as a gesture of appreciation under CSR. What's that? Mining must provide hope even to future generations. Anything short of that is the same as building a bridge to hopelessness," added Matema.