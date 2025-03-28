Rwanda: Kuza-Kids Programme Enhancing Early Childhood Education in Rulindo

The KUZA Kids programme celebrated its achievements for 2024-2025 during an event on Wednesday, March 26, in Rulindo District.

The initiative in Early Childhood Development (ECD) aims to enhance the intellectual, social, and emotional growth of children aged six months to six years.

The programme that was launched in September 2024 in Rulindo District, implemented at two pilot sites, GS Kiruli and Bukinga Crèche is impacting over 1,500 individuals.

The KUZA-Kids founder, Rose Ilibagiza, an ECD expert, noted that the initiative is dedicated to nurturing children through inclusive, evidence-based early childhood education that fosters cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development for every child, regardless of their background.

She said that children's development is enhanced through play and acknowledged the importance of respecting each child's pace.

Supported by the government in collaboration with local and international partners, the KUZA-Kids programme aligns with Rwanda's Vision 2050, which prioritizes quality education as a cornerstone for sustainable national development.

The programme's core objectives include providing high-quality education in safe and well-equipped facilities, enhancing the professional skills of ECD educators through specialized training, promoting holistic child development by involving parents and the wider community, and ensuring equitable access to education, particularly for children from vulnerable backgrounds.

Ilibagiza noted that Rulindo District was chosen as the pilot site due to its existing infrastructure and commitment to improving educational services.

"The centers have been equipped with innovative learning materials to stimulate creativity, discovery, and social interaction among children. Canadian donors also contributed cutting-edge educational materials, unveiled during the event."

Ilibagiza envisions expanding the programme to other districts by establishing additional play labs and demonstration sites. This effort aims to bring high-quality early childhood education and care to more children across Rwanda.

By prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility, the programme seeks to empower families and communities, building a strong foundation for the nation's next generation.

Community impact, parental involvement

Faustin Bizimungu, a parent whose child benefits from the programme, said, "At the center, our children are allowed to feel at home, play, and discover without limitations.

"We appreciate the variety of toys made-in-Rwanda and the storybooks available in both Kinyarwanda and English."

Bizimungu noted the programme's emphasis on nutrition and hygiene, which have become integral to their daily lives.

"Our children are given nutritious meals at the center, and we have learned to prepare balanced diets using food from our gardens. The hygiene practices taught to the children have also been adopted by parents. For instance, kids now insist on washing their hands before meals," he added.

Rosalie Nyirantambara, a caregiver at one of the centers, noted the benefits of working with small groups of children, which allows individualized attention.

"We can interact with the children closely, understand their challenges, and provide the necessary support," she said.

Nyirantambara also highlighted the training caregivers have received on effective child-care practices, including the importance of listening to children rather than resorting to punitive measures.

The programme's focus on language development has also had a significant impact. "Parents have adjusted the way they use Kinyarwanda, ensuring children learn the language appropriately," Nyirantambara explained.

Government and leadership support

Gilbert Munyemana, the Deputy Director General of the National Child Development Agency (NCDA), expressed commitment to expanding the program to other districts.

"This initiative demonstrates the love and care we need to invest in children. The foundation we provide them today will shape them into better individuals who will build the nation," he said.

Munyemana also stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, "A candle can light so many more and still shine brightly. With collective efforts, we can achieve greater results."

Judith Mukanyirigira, the mayor of Rulindo District, urged parents to actively participate in parenting workshops, emphasizing that they are the first teachers of their children, as young ones learn by observing and spending time with them.

She added that building effective partnerships in ECD requires careful planning and a clear focus, ensuring that efforts are well-coordinated and impactful.