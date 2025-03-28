Mauritius: National Science Week Sparking Greater Interest in Science-Related Fields Among Students

The National Science Week 2025, aiming to raise awareness on the practical importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in various sectors of the economy and to encourage young students to embark into science-oriented careers, was officially launched, this morning, in the presence of the Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex.

The Deputy High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Vimarsh Aryan, the Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre (RGSC), Dr Aman Kumar Maulloo; students; educators; stakeholders of the energy, health, environmental, agricultural and educational sectors; and representatives of the Mauritius Police Force were present.

Addressing the young students Minister Sukon underscored the increasing relevance of STEM in building a strong and innovative society. He recalled that STEM plays a crucial role in solving real-world problems and in improving people's lives. He highlighted the pertinence of STEM in the face of unprecedented challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, food security and climate change. However, Dr Sukon deplored however the lack of interest and engagement in STEM among young people in Mauritius and thus urged more students to explore the potential in this field.

The Minister also commended the holding of the National Science Week which he deemed a celebration of curiosity, discovery and human progress. He pointed out that scientific research and development was high on Government's agenda. On this score, Dr Sukon indicated that a Research Week would be held in tertiary institutions in April to equip students with the right skills, knowledge and aptitude.

Underscoring the longstanding relations between Mauritius and India, the Minister rejoiced that both parties were working on an innovative collaboration in the realm of space technology.

For his part Dr Maulloo reiterated the vision of the RGSC to be a centre of excellence that promotes scientific curiosity among young Mauritians, through innovative and interactive exhibits, displays and models, programmes, scientific lectures, seminars and fairs, and outreach efforts. "The National Science Week has become an annual feature of the RGSC and is line with our efforts to keep abreast with modern and international benchmarks", he said.

National Science Week 2025

The National Science Week 2025, a joint initiative of the RGSC and the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, spans from 25 to 28 March 2025. It aims at promoting public understanding of science issues so as to create awareness on science-related careers and prepare the youth to face future scientific and technological challenges. The theme for this year is 'STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics): Building a Better Society'.

Concurrently, with a view to giving a national dimension to the National Science Week 2025, primary, secondary and tertiary intuitions are being encouraged to dedicate the week from 24 to 28 March to the promotion of STEM by organising science fairs, field trips, quiz workshops, talks, demonstrations, laboratory tours and career guidance talks.