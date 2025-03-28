Namibia: Govt Purchased 20 Prados Valued At N$26 Million

The Ministry of Works and Transport has confirmed that it has procured 20 Toyota Prados to supplement the current vehicle fleet.

The ministry says the current vehicle fleet has aged, and maintaining them has become expensive.

This was confirmed by the ministry's executive director, Esther Kaapanda, in response to questions sent to her on Wednesday by The Namibian.

"During the 2024/25 financial year, the ministry was allocated a budget of N$26 million for vehicle procurement, thus 20 Toyota Prados were procured to supplement the current vehicle pool fleet," she stated.

She revealed that during the 2023/24 financial year, the works and transport ministry was allocated a budget of N$25 million for procurement of vehicles.

Of the allocated amount, the ministry procured 32 pool vehicles - two Toyota Land Cruisers and 30 Toyota Fortuners.

These government vehicles, she says, were used as pool vehicles.

These are vehicles not assigned to an individual, but can be used by all ministries.

During the 2023/24 fiscal year, the government garage did not procure vehicles, especially for public office-bearers whose tenures ended in March 2025.

Kaapanda said there is a need for the government to replenish a pool of vehicles