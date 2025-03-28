Namibia: Central Procurement Board Launches Procurement Education Campaign

27 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) has launched a Public and Bidders Education campaign to help reduce the number of faulty bid documents submitted.

The campaign which was launched on Wednesday in Windhoek will be running under the theme: 'Enhancing Responsiveness in the Bidding Process'.

CPBN spokesperson Johanna Kambala says the campaign is designed to equip all those interested in the bidding process with knowledge on how to do it properly.

"The Public and Bidders Education campaign will empower all participants with the knowledge and tools they need to engage effectively in procurement activities," says Kambala.

According to CPBN, there has been a significant level of unhappiness from bidders emanating from increasing unfavorable outcomes from the procurement process.

Over the coming weeks, CPBN will be going across the country to offer education on how the procurement process works and how to properly fill in bidding documents.

CPBN has also released an education guideline that the public can use for information

