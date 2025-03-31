South Sudan On the Brink of Another War

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard speaks with Crisis Group experts Daniel Akech and Alan Boswell about escalating violence across South Sudan, President Salva Kiir's dismissal of both loyalists and opposition leaders, the impact of neighbouring Sudan's conflict and hope of averting a return to civil war in the world's youngest country.

In this episode of Hold Your Fire!, Richard is joined by Crisis Group's Horn of Africa director Alan Boswell and South Sudan expert Daniel Akesh to discuss the escalating violence in South Sudan. They examine what's behind clashes between government forces and opposition-linked militias, which began in Upper Nile state before spreading to other parts of the country. They look at President Salva Kiir's recent government shakeup, including the dismissal of both former Kiir allies and key opposition figures and rivals, most notably First Vice President Riek Machar, a co-signatory of the 2018 peace agreement. They also talk about how the war in neighbouring Sudan has compounded tensions in South Sudan and Juba's uneasy balancing act with Sudan's warring factions, both of which control territory along a vital oil pipeline. Finally, they discuss the muted response from outside South Sudan, what a renewed conflict could mean for regional stability and the legacy of the country's fragile 2018 deal.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

For more, be sure to check out our recent conflict alert "South Sudan on the Precipice of Renewed Full-blown War", our briefing "Eight Priorities for the African Union in 2025" and our South Sudan country page.

Richard Atwood, Executive Vice President

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Daniel Akech, Senior Analyst, South Sudan