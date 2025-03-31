South Sudan: 'Perfect Storm' in South Sudan Demands Urgent Action, Says Guterres

Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Friday of a rapidly deteriorating crisis in South Sudan, calling for urgent dialogue, the immediate release of detained officials and renewed commitment to the 2018 peace agreement.

"All the dark clouds of a perfect storm have descended upon the people of the world's newest country - and one of the poorest," Mr. Guterres told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.

After finally gaining independence from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011, civil war broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and opposition forces led by his rival Riek Machar, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

In 2018, a peace agreement ended the fighting and established a unity government.

However, the arrest of First Vice President and main opposition leader Mr. Machar on Wednesday - alongside mounting military clashes and reported attacks on civilian populations - signals a severe unravelling of the peace process and a direct threat to millions, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan explained on Thursday.

Combined with growing regional spillover from the conflict in neighbouring Sudan, Mr. Guterres painted a dire picture of a country on the edge.

"Let's not mince words," he said. "What we are seeing is darkly reminiscent of the 2013 and 2016 civil wars, which killed 400,000 people."

Multiple crises at once

South Sudan is now facing what the Secretary-General described as a security emergency, political upheaval, humanitarian catastrophe, displacement crisis, economic collapse and a severe funding shortfall - all at once.

Half the population is severely food insecure, he warned, while three out of four people require humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, over one million people have fled across the border from Sudan since fighting broke out there last year between rival militaries - and cholera has been reported, compounding the crisis.

"South Sudan may have fallen off the world's radar," Mr. Guterres said, "but we cannot let the situation fall over the abyss."

Call for de-escalation and support

Mr. Guterres urged South Sudanese leaders to "put down the weapons" and "put all the people of South Sudan first."

He called for the restoration of the Government of National Unity and the full implementation of the peace agreement, which remains the only legal path to free and fair elections in December 2026.

He also appealed to the regional and international community to speak with one voice in support of peace.

"We fully support the initiative to deploy the [African Union] Panel of the Wise," he said, adding that he had spoken with the Chairperson of the AU Commission earlier in the day.

The Secretary-General described his long-standing connection to the people of South Sudan, recalling his first mission as High Commissioner for Refugees and his time spent with returnees.

"They had such enormous hopes and aspirations. But unfortunately, not the leadership they deserve."