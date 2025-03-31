Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activists' Homes Vandalised As Intra-Party Violence Escalates Amid Mnangagwa's 2030 Agenda Push

A WAVE of politically motivated violence rocked in Zvimba West constituency Friday night as unknown assailants targeted the homes of two Zanu PF officials, smashing all their windows.

The first attack took place at the residence of Gloria Padzarondora, the Vice Chairlady of Manyame Zanu PF District, while the second, occurring just 2km away, targeted Thomas Mapfumo, another district member.

The coordinated nature of the incidents has heightened fears of escalating political violence in the constituency.

The victims are part of Zanu PF activists opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "2030 agenda".

"A disturbing incident of vandalism occurred last night in Chiyangwa village, Zvimba West constituency, where Gloria Padzarondora's house was targeted.

"All the windows were smashed by a gang of unknown assailants, who then fled the scene in a white twin-cab vehicle.

"What makes this incident even more concerning is that Padzarondora is a prominent figure in the area, serving as the Vice Chairlady of Manyame Zanu PF District.

"Her involvement in the last election, campaigning for Mercy Dinha against Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, may have contributed to the suspected politically motivated violence," sources told NewZimbabwe.com.

Meanwhile, another district member in Zanu PF Manyame district Thomas Mapfumo's house was also vandalised.

"Another disturbing incident of vandalism has occurred in Zvimba West constituency, where Thomas Mapfumo's house was targeted, with all windows smashed by unknown assailants.

"What is even more concerning is that this incident happened on the same night as the vandalism at Gloria Padzarondora's residence, which is approximately 2km away.

"The fact that both incidents occurred on the same night suggests a possible connection or a coordinated effort by the perpetrators."

"It is essential for the authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly and take necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future," sources added.

Recently, another vocal anti-2030 advocate, Gifford Gomwe's house and car were destroyed in another attack suspected to have been the genesis of a terror campaign to silence opponents of Mnangagwa's push for a third presidential term or suspension of elections due in 2028.

This comes at a time political tensions in the ruling party Zanu PF are heating up with two factions publicly fighting each other.

One loyal to Mnangagwa is advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow him to remain in power until 2030 and the other, believed to be aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, pushing for adherence to the constitutional term limits.