Zimbabwe: Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Threatens to Crash Acts of 'Terrorism' and Violence

HOME Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has reiterated calls for Zimbabweans to desist from participating in planned countrywide protests, saying acts of 'terrorism' will be met with brute force.

The warning comes in the wake of a deteriorating political situation that has witnessed acts of arson at business premises belonging to Zanu PF-linked tycoons Kuda Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo allegedly used as conduits by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to loot the country's wealth.

Also, at vocal war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Runesu Geza's property in Sanyati, property was torched by unknown assailants. Geza, an expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member, has been leading a crusade opposing Mnangagwa's presidential term extension and calling for his immediate exit for alleged failed leadership.

In a statement, Kazembe said the State security machinery is ready to deal with perpetrators of violence.

"The Government of Zimbabwe unreservedly denounces acts of terrorism and violence which unruly elements, supported by a fringe group living outside the country, intend to perpetrate on individuals and properties, thereby threatening the safety of the general public.

"The country's security services firmly stand on the side of law and order and will not hesitate to take decisive action.

Following stage-managed, acts of arson committed yesterday in Harare and Goromonzi, the Government reassures the nation that police are hard on the spore and are working with various agencies of the State, including the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), to get to the bottom of the matter," said Kazembe.

"Furthermore, the government unreservedly condemns acts of arson in Sanyati today, the law enforcement agency is investigating the matter.

"I want to continue to urge and encourage all Zimbabweans to resist any acts of arson and incitement to acts of wanton lawlessness."

The Home Affairs minister urged citizens to disregard calls to embark on street marches alleging those behind the planned protests were themselves criminals.

"Meanwhile, I want to reassure all Zimbabweans that peace prevails in the country today, tomorrow, and thereafter. They should go about their business assured of peace and tranquility in the country. As already stated, the security forces are on the lookout for any elements intent on disrupting our peace.

"Above all, Zimbabweans are warned not be used by criminals who are eyeing for an opportunity to loot from businesses under the guise of planned demonstrations."

He said Zimbabweans should not be misled by old, recycled videos meant to give context to narratives being fostered by those bent on causing public disorder.

"May I repeat what I said last Thursday that the government has a constitutional mandate to safeguard the security and territorial integrity of this country and security services will not apologise or renege in fulfilling this mandate," said Kazembe.