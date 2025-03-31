Uganda: Bobi Wine Distributes Eid Packages, Highlights Plight of Kampala Street Cleaners

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, marked Eid al-Fitr by distributing food and essential supplies to vulnerable workers in Kampala, including street cleaners and road sweepers.

Accompanied by party members, Kyagulanyi first shared food packages with fasting supporters before visiting Nakawa, Kawempe, and Central Division, where he reached out to street cleaners, many of them elderly women.

"These people work under extremely tough conditions poor pay, delayed wages, criminal attacks, reckless drivers, and even floods due to poor drainage. We wanted to recognize and appreciate their work while also highlighting their struggles," Kyagulanyi stated.

He emphasized the urgent need for better wages and improved working conditions for these workers, who, despite their hardships, play a crucial role in keeping the city clean.

The recipients welcomed the gesture warmly, with some sharing their frustrations over unpaid wages and unsafe working environments.

Eid al-Fitr, the "festival of breaking the fast," marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated by approximately 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide.

The day is traditionally spent visiting relatives and neighbors, exchanging sweets, and offering greetings such as "Eid Mubarak" (Blessed Eid) or "Eid Sa'id" (Happy Eid), with variations depending on the country and language