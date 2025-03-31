Kenya: Ruto Lines Up Project Launches in 5-Day Tour of Restive Central Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to embark on a five-day working tour of Central Kenya from Tuesday to Saturday.

This visit, his first since August 2024, will see him commission completed projects, inspect ongoing initiatives, and launch new ones across nine counties -- Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu.

The draft itinerary shows that among the projects the President will engage with are road infrastructure, affordable housing, fresh produce markets, electricity connectivity, and water and irrigation initiatives.

In Nyeri and Meru, President Ruto will issue title deeds to residents of Kieni and Tigania West constituencies, a move aimed at enhancing land ownership security.

He will also oversee the construction progress of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPS) in Laikipia West and Githunguri (Kiambu), as well as a Special Economic Zone in Maragua (Murang'a).

The CAIPS initiative is a collaborative effort between the National Government and county governments to establish 47 industrial parks--one per county--at a cost of Sh500 million each. These parks are expected to boost local manufacturing and agricultural value addition.

Water, sanitation, and sewerage projects will also be a key focus of the tour, with ongoing works in Igembe South (Meru), Maragua (Murang'a), and Mbeere North (Embu) set to be inspected.

Additionally, the President will visit livestock feedlots in Tigania West and South Imenti (Meru) to evaluate efforts in strengthening the livestock value chain, particularly for export markets in the European Union and the Middle East.

The tour will include a stop at the JM Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou (Nyandarua), where the National Government is collaborating with the county government to complete the facility, which will be the only Level 5 Hospital in Nyandarua.

County-based approach

The President will also visit the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Kangema (Murang'a).

Ruto is also expected to commission police housing units in Chuka Igambang'ombe (Tharaka-Nithi) and student hostels at Tharaka University.

The tour will also feature inspections of key infrastructure projects, including the Kiambere Bulk Water Project in Mbeere South (Embu) and the ongoing construction of the Mau Mau Road in Lari (Kiambu).

Further, President Ruto will visit modern fresh produce markets in various counties, including Kieni (Nyeri), Laikipia East, Igembe South and Tigania East (Meru), Kirinyaga Central, Kinangop (Nyandarua), and Chuka Igambang'ombe (Tharaka-Nithi).

Additionally, he will launch various Last Mile Electricity Connectivity projects in Laikipia West, Kieni (Nyeri), South Imenti (Meru), Kirinyaga Central, Ol Kalou (Nyandarua), and Manyatta (Embu).

Ruto's visit to the region comes at a time when his administration continues to encounter hostile reception from the region following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua which he labeled as "betrayal".

Commenting on the planned tour, Gachagua has urged Mt. Kenya residents to demand hefty payments from mobilizers arguing that the visit is politically motivated.

Speaking on Saturday at the Consecration and Installation Ceremony of Rev. Harrison Munyua at Redeemed Church in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Gachagua claimed that Ruto's visit would bring no tangible benefits to the region and urged locals to take advantage of the money offered for mobilization.

He advised them to ensure they are well compensated for attending the events.

"If you are going to listen to lies, ensure you get a good price for it. Do not accept little money to be deceived. President Ruto has brought money because we elected him for free," he said.