Rwanda: Kigali Ring Road Project Targets $335m in Funding

The Kigali Ring Road (KRR) project, a transformative infrastructure initiative to ease traffic congestion and enhance transportation in Rwanda's capital, requires $335 million for full implementation, The New Times has learned.

Spanning 95 kilometers, the proposed ring road will encircle Kigali, offering an alternative route for commercial cargo and reducing pressure on the city's urban core.

"The Kigali Ring Road is designed to decongest the city by creating a bypass route, particularly for freight transport. It will connect all national roads serving Kigali and link to the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera," said Theogene Dusabumuremyi, Acting Director General in Charge of Transport at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

He confirmed that the feasibility study and preliminary design have been completed.

The government is exploring public-private partnership (PPP) models to finance and fast-track the project, with ongoing discussions to finalise agreements and mobilise resources.

The road will operate as a toll road under a PPP agreement, allowing a private firm to develop and maintain it while charging a nominal fee over a specified period to recover investment costs.

During the feasibility study, the Kigali Master Plan recommended constructing the ring road outside the city's built-up areas as a high-capacity corridor. This would facilitate inter-district travel without requiring commuters to pass through the city, significantly easing congestion.

Key locations along the proposed route include Ruliba, Mageragere, Gahanga, Masaka, Ndera, and Nyacyonga.

The Kigali Master Plan also includes additional measures to improve urban mobility. These include introducing dedicated bus lanes, constructing high-capacity road junctions, and implementing smart traffic management systems to mitigate congestion during peak hours.

Funding for the project will come from multiple sources, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Union (EU). The AfDB has approved a $100 million loan to support urban transport initiatives in Kigali, including the ring road.

The EU has contributed a grant of EUR 23 million, while the Green Climate Fund has approved a $28 million grant to support the Green City Kigali initiative, which aligns with aspects of the ring road project.

Dusabumuremyi noted that significant progress in the ring road project is expected under Rwanda's Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which runs from 2024 to 2029.

Under NST2, over 300 kilometers of national roads will be constructed or rehabilitated, while more than 500 kilometers of feeder roads will be developed to facilitate local trade and improve access to agricultural markets.

