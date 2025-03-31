Africa: Over 1,000 to Attend Africa Arsenal Fans Festival 2025 in Kigali

The 6th edition of Africa Arsenal Fans Festival in Kigali will attract over 1,000 supporters from 14 countries across the continent, according to Valentin Bigango, the president of Rwanda Arsenal Fans Community (RAFC).

Scheduled for April 18-20, the festival will bring together supporters for a weekend of sports, charity, and cultural exchange.

According to the agenda, the festival will commence with a welcome party and cultural exchange, followed by charity activities aimed at supporting survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The festival will conclude with the activity of planting fruit trees in Bugesera District, Eastern Province.

Bigango reflected the enthusiasm surrounding hosting the festival for the second time in Rwanda and welcomed Arsenal fans from Africa to the much anticipated event.

"We can't wait to welcome Arsenal fans to Rwanda. This festival is a chance to connect, share experiences, and make a positive impact," Bigango said.

He added that, in line with the 31st commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, which will commence on April 7, the festival will also pay tribute to survivors through mental advocacy at Ibuka's Aheza Healing and Career Centre, located in the Bugesera district.

"Arsenal fans will take time to join Rwanda during the commemoration period and, as a community, we will try to support each other through healing and mental support to the survivors."

The event will conclude on April 20 with friendly matches and a live screening of Arsenal's Premier League match against Ipswich Town at Kigali Universe complex.

The expected Gunners fans for this year's festival will come from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and host Rwanda.

Arsenal fans who want to support this year's charity activities during the festival are required to contribute Rwf 50,000 each.