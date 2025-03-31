South Africa: Cape Town E-Hailing Drivers Struggle for Licenses - South African News Briefs - March 31, 2025

31 March 2025
Cape Town E-Hailing Drivers Struggle for Licenses

E-hailing drivers in Cape Town have raised concerns over difficulties in obtaining operating licenses, which puts them at risk of having their vehicles impounded, reports EWN. The Western Cape E-hailing Association opposes the city's strict enforcement and is calling for a more lenient approach. Association representative Omar Parker, argues that impoundments should not be immediate but rather part of a progressive system. Meanwhile, the Western Cape Mobility Department has approved 3,354 new operating licenses on a first-come, first-served basis out of over 14,000 applications. The quota has now been reached, and the City of Cape Town has said that no further applications will be supported.

Family Demands Answers in Student Suicide

The family of Joseph Maimela, a Grade 12 learner from Kgabo Secondary School in Mokgokong village, Limpopo, who died by suicide in October last year, is frustrated by the Education Department's continued silence on the matter, reports SABC News. Maimela allegedly took his own life after some teachers publicly shared his progress report, leading to claims of bullying. His sister, Annah Maimela, expressed frustration over the department's failure to provide updates or accountability, despite the family seeking legal help. She criticized the lack of transparency, saying they have been sent from pillar to post despite seeking legal counsel.

Gauteng Govt Accused of Ignoring Tembisa Rehab Fund Misuse

The Gauteng government faces accusations of ignoring the mismanagement of funds allocated for establishing a drug rehabilitation center in Tembisa, reports EWN. The government had set aside R20 million for the planning phase of the rehab facility, but more than R34 million has since been spent. Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko said that the funds were used for services like quantity surveying and town planning. Democratic Alliance Gauteng Legislature member Refiloe Nt'sheke has called for accountability, questioning how millions were spent on planning alone without any visible progress, arguing that Gauteng residents deserve better.

