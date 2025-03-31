Ethiopia: Addis Aligns Effort With C40 Initiative to Combat Climate Change

C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group praised Addis Ababa for strengthening its capacity to address the climate crisis, aligning local actions with global sustainability goals and advancing meaningful climate initiatives.

The Group's City Advisor for Addis Ababa Fantu Kifle, told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia's capital's climate action plan includes 14 mitigation and 20 adaptation actions, prioritized by the city administration through regular stakeholder engagements, with support from C40.

Since joining the C40 network in 2007, Addis Ababa has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing and implementing climate change strategies, according to her.

The Group collaborates with Addis's administration to facilitate knowledge-sharing and capacity-building interventions, enhancing its ability to take meaningful climate action, she noted.

The network is working closely with the Addis Ababa Environmental Protection Authority to integrate climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies into its action plans. Training is being provided to city officials across multiple sectors to enhance their capacity to implement effective climate solutions, Fantu said.

She added that the C40 initiative also targets capacity-building efforts at the woreda and sub-city levels, addressing gaps in expertise and raising awareness among officials.

"The city is actively participating in various programs aimed at mitigating climate impacts and adapting to changing environmental conditions, and climate considerations are embedded in all city sector plans," she said.

Collaborations with the Ministry of Planning and Development and the Cleansing Management Agency are helping to establish a climate mainstreaming group that focuses on integrating climate action into urban planning processes, according to the Advisor.

Since the launch of its climate action initiative in 2020, Addis has benefited from programs designed to implement impactful climate actions. She stated that the city is focusing on promoting renewable energy and improving waste management in critical facilities, such as hospitals and schools.

Organic waste management is a significant challenge for Addis Ababa, and C40 supports efforts to recycle and manage organic waste more effectively, providing training and resources for cooperatives engaged in solid waste management, she indicated.

These initiatives not only assist in reducing climate impacts but also promote equity and inclusivity of gender, Fantu said.

Addis Ababa's climate finance plan needs substantial resources for climate action, focusing on both external and internal funding sources. This funding supports vital initiatives, including waste management and energy efficiency in buildings, she suggested.

The Climate Action Implementation (CAI) Programme is a UK Government-funded Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP). The UCAP CAI Programme is providing technical assistance and capacity building to seven cities across the African region to enable climate change mainstreaming, prioritize climate actions, and integrate climate action into city plans, processes, and structural plans for implementation.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 30 MARCH 2025