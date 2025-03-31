Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Food and Nutrition Security

28 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has reaffirmed its commitment to food and nutrition security, defending the need for strategic partnerships to promote sustainable development in this sector.

The position was emphasized at the International Summit on Nutrition for Growth, which ended on Friday in Paris, where Angola was represented by a delegation composed of the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, Ambassador Guilhermina Prata, and the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Castro Paulino.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in France obtained by ANGOP, topics discussed during the two-day event included nutrition and sustainability, financing and innovation, gender equality and crisis resilience.

The Nutrition for Growth (N4G) International Summit, a high-level event, also brought together global leaders, experts and organizations to discuss innovative solutions for nutrition and food security.

SEC/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.