Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Food and Nutrition Security

Luanda — Angola has reaffirmed its commitment to food and nutrition security, defending the need for strategic partnerships to promote sustainable development in this sector.

The position was emphasized at the International Summit on Nutrition for Growth, which ended on Friday in Paris, where Angola was represented by a delegation composed of the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, Ambassador Guilhermina Prata, and the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Castro Paulino.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in France obtained by ANGOP, topics discussed during the two-day event included nutrition and sustainability, financing and innovation, gender equality and crisis resilience.

The Nutrition for Growth (N4G) International Summit, a high-level event, also brought together global leaders, experts and organizations to discuss innovative solutions for nutrition and food security.

