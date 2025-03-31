Nigeria: Stop Insulting Leaders While Telling Them Your Problems, Sultan Cautions Nigerians

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, has urged Nigerians not to resort to insult in expressing their grievances to their leaders.

"It is good to always tell our leaders when there is problem but in doing so, we should avoid abusive words.

"If you insult your leader, how can you ask him to do something for you?.

"But if you tell him your problems in a polite manner, I am sure he will listen to you and even do the needful," he said

The Sultan who was delivering his Sallah message shortly after observing the two units eid-el-fitr prayer at Fakon Idi on Sunday, urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders at all levels.

"Pray for Mr President, pray for your Governors, pray for your local government chairmen and pray for your lawmakers so that God can pity them and assist them in discharging their responsibilities.

"You should also continue praying for peace, development and prosperity in our states and the country at large," he said

Sultan Sa'ad who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, however, congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the 29 days Ramadan fast, admonishing them to sustain the virtues of the holy month in their subsequent dealings.

"Don't go back to those things that you were doing before the Holy Month of Ramadan," he counseled them.

He further commended Islamic preachers for maintaining decorum in their Ramadan Tafsir, urging them to maintain the tempo in their subsequent preaches.

He also praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the Ramadan palliatives distributed to poor, orphans and for the developmental projects being executed across the state.