Nigeria: Lagos, Italy Based Businessmen Arrested Over Illicit Drug Shipments to Nigeria, Europe

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Lekki-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, from the United States of America to Nigeria.

The 43-year-old businessman was arrested at Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki area of Lagos where he was doing his illicit drug business on Monday, March 24, 2025, while he was expecting to take the delivery of his latest drug consignment. His arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived Nigeria in seven big cartons at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12, by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI).

After his arrest, he was taken to his Lekki home for a search, during which 94 grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher and other drug paraphernalia were recovered. This brings the total weight of the drug seized from him to 32.24 kilograms.

In his statement, he claimed that he started the illicit drug business in 2017.

Also, an attempt by another businessman, Omoruyi Terry, to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 800 grams to Italy, has also been thwarted by NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

Omoruyi was intercepted at the screening point of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport on his way to Italy via a Qatar Airways flight. Investigation revealed that the suspect was an Italy-based frequent traveller and logistics agent.

In Katsina state, four suspects: Baraka Abubakar, 40; Haruna Alitine, 23; Muhammad Babangida, 20; and Hamisu Lawal, were arrested on Friday, March March 28, during an intelligence-led raid operation at Godai village in Daura LGA of the State, where 684 blocks of compressed skunk, a strain of cannabis weighing 423kg and 86,000 pills of diazepam were recovered from them. The three male suspects were arrested while repackaging the diazepam tablets into other containers, while the female suspect Baraka was apprehended with the heaps of skunk in her house.

Not less than 13,198 kilograms of cannabis sativa were destroyed in Edo forests across parts of Edo state between Monday 24th and Friday 28th March by NDLEA operatives who also evacuated 158kg of same substance for possible prosecution. The forests where no fewer than four cannabis plantations were discovered and destroyed include: Uhen forest, Ovia North East LGA; Sobe, Owan West LGA; and Amahor forest in Igueben LGA.

In Niger state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Mokwa-Jebba road on Friday 28th March intercepted a black Toyota Corolla car marked SLM 137 SV and arrested the two occupants in possession of 179 blocks of compressed skunk with a total weight of 77.6kg concealed in false bottom of the vehicle. The two suspects are: Paul Christopher, 46, and Lucky Star Anumie. In another operation, 50kg skunk was on Saturday 29th March recovered from the home of a suspect, Isa Iliya, who is currently at large, in Wawa village, Borgu council area of the state.

While 108.5kg of skunk was recovered from lockup shops at Aria New Market, in Enugu metropolis, Enugu state by NDLEA operatives on Tuesday 25th March, 25kg of same substance was seized from a suspect Abdulrazak Saka at Kilako Area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday 24th March. Another suspect Suli Saheed, 50, was nabbed with 2.5 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud and 515 grams of Colorado, at Olomi Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week. These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Blessed Martins International School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state; Model Ideal College, Enugu; Oto-Awori Senior Secondary School, Ijanikin, Lagos state; and Command Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, DOGI, Edo, Kwara, Niger, Enugu, Oyo and Katsina Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated. He extended eid-el-fitr greetings to them, their families, other stakeholders and Nigerians at large.

"May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society. May Allah continue to bless and guide us and may our collective efforts bring us closer to a safer and healthier society for all", the NDLEA boss added.