Liberia: Power Outage Disrupts Operations At Roberts International Airport

30 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie Tokpah

Monrovia — A temporary power outage has caused significant disruption to operations at Roberts International Airport (RIA) on Sunday evening.

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) confirmed that the outage, which occurred around 5:00 PM, was due to an electrical issue originating from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) power grid.

The disruption led to operational challenges at the airport's terminal, affecting both passengers and staff. LAA officials have apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured the public that efforts to restore full power are underway, with LAA working closely with LEC technicians to resolve the issue.

"The Liberia Airport Authority deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this disruption and is fully committed to resolving the situation as swiftly and safely as possible," the LAA said in a statement.

Despite the challenges, the LAA reassured passengers and visitors that all necessary measures were being taken to restore normal operations quickly and minimize delays.

