South Africa: Medium-Term Development Plan 2024-2029 Finalised

30 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has announced that the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 has been finalised, providing a strategic framework to guide South Africa's development priorities over the next five years.

"Announced as the foundation of government's programme of action in the recent State of the Nation Address, the MTDP 2024-2029 integrates the Government of National Unity's (GNU) Statement of Intent with the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP 2030) to drive inclusive growth, improved service delivery, and better living conditions for all citizens," the department said.

The MTDP 2024-2029 was developed through an extensive participatory process involving government, experts, and stakeholders to ensure evidence-based planning and effective implementation.

It follows a whole-of-government approach, ensuring that national, provincial, and local government structures are aligned in their priorities, budgets, and delivery mechanisms.

"The plan is now available for stakeholders and the public to engage with, as government moves towards implementation and monitoring progress. Collaboration from all sectors of society is encouraged to ensure the successful execution of the plan's priorities and targets," the department said.

For more information and to access the MTDP 2024-2029, visit www.dpme.gov.za

