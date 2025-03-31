Somalia: Former Somalia Prime Minister Welcomes Dialogue Initiative By President Hassan Sheikh

30 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Roble has expressed strong support for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's initiative to initiate dialogue with political stakeholders, calling it a vital and constructive step for the country's future.

In a statement released on Friday, Roble emphasized the importance of the planned discussions in fostering positive outcomes that would benefit both Somalia and its citizens. He described the engagement between political figures as an opportunity to address key national issues at a critical time for the country.

"The success of this dialogue depends on the commitment and integrity of all parties involved," Roble said. "This is a pivotal moment in Somalia's history, and it is crucial that leaders prioritize the common good of the Somali people over individual agendas."

Roble further encouraged political leaders to seize the opportunity to work together and build a strong, unified Somali state, underlining that the country's state-building efforts require collective action, especially as Somalia continues to recover from years of conflict and instability.

The former prime minister's endorsement of the dialogue comes at a time when many Somali citizens and international observers are hoping for a positive resolution to the ongoing political challenges facing the nation.

Roble's remarks reinforce the sentiment that collaboration among Somalia's political leaders is essential to navigate the nation's future and to ensure lasting peace and stability.

